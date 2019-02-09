NIOS Releases Exam Schedule For 1st Public Exam For PDPET Bridge Course

NIOS releases exam schedule for PDPET Bridge course

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the examination schedule for the Professional Development Programme for Elementary Teachers (PDPET) examination for Untrained In-Service Teachers. The 1st public examination for PDPET Bridge Course for the Untrained In-Service Teachers will be conducted in March 2019. The admit cards for the candidates who have registered for the course will also be released in March.

The examination for all the papers will be conducted in afternoon session from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

The examination for 'Elementary Education: Context, Concerns and Challenges', paper code 521, will be conducted on March 19, 2019. The examination for 'Understanding Elementary School Child', paper code 522, will be conducted on March 22, 2019. The examination for 'Curriculum and Teaching learning Process', paper code 523, will be conducted on March 23, 2019. The examination for last paper, 'Pedagogy of Elementary School Subject', paper code 524, will be conducted on March 25, 2019.

The admit cards for the examination will be released on the NIOS website, i.e. www.nios.ac.in/ www.dled.nios.ac.in, one week before the commencement of exam.

Meanwhile, NIOS will also be conducting the fourth NIOS D.EI.Ed. exam for untrained in-service teachers in March. The examination will be conducted from March 15 to March 16, 2019.

Click here for more Jobs News