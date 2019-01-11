New Date Sheet Announced For NIOS D.EI.Ed. Fourth Exam

This will be the last NIOS D.El.Ed. exam for untrained teachers being organised by the NIOS.

The National Institute of Open Schooling or NIOS has released a revised date sheet for the fourth NIOS D.EI.Ed. exam for untrained in-service teachers which was earlier scheduled to be held in February. The Institute has announced that, now the NIOS D.El.Ed. exam will be held in March, one month late than the schedule released in December. The NIOS is organizing this Diploma in Elementary Education or D.El.Ed. course for teachers who are currently employed in schools but not qualified enough for teaching. The Ministry of Human Resource Development or MHRD announced the NIOS D.El.Ed. examination for untrained teachers in 2017 after bringing in an amendment to the Right to Education Act.

NIOS D.El.Ed. date sheet 2019: Fourth exam schedule

508 Learning in Art, Health, Physical and Work Education at Elementary Level will be held on March 15, 2019 (Friday) from 2:30pm to 5:30pm

509 Or 510 Learning Social Science at Upper Primary Level Or Learning Science at Upper Primary Level will be held on March 16, 2019 (Saturday) from 2:30pm to 5:30pm.

According to NIOS, the Hall Ticket in respect of the candidates registered for the 4th D.E1.Ed. exam will be made available on NIOS website i.e. www.nios.ac.in or at http://dled.nios.ac.in one week before the conduct of the examination.

Another D.El.Ed for untrained teachers?

As per plans, this will be last exam of the course being organised by the NIOS.

However, according to sources, the HRD Ministry has received representations from groups working in education sector regarding giving another chance for untrained teachers to qualify for remaining in their jobs.

As per the amendment passed by the Parliament, untrained elementary teachers have been given time till 2019 to get minimum qualifications as mandated under the 2010 law. As per the earlier RTE Act which came into effect from April 1, 2010, these teachers were to acquire minimum qualifications within five years by March 31, 2015.

"We are expecting a positive response from the ministry. It is about the lifeline of several lakhs of untrained teachers who weren't able to register for the exam earlier," an official who submitted the memorandum to MHRD said.

