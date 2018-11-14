NICL Recruitment 2018: Apply For 150 Account Apprentice Vacancy

National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) has released a recruitment notification for 150 posts of Accounts Apprentice. The last date to apply for the recruitment is November 27, 2018. Candidates will be able to pay application fee till November 27, 2018. The online examination for selection will be held either in December 2018 or January 2019. The admit cards for the exam will be released 10 days before the exam.

The period of apprenticeship shall be two years (Twenty four months), which may be extended at the discretion of the Company.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have passed Graduation Degree in Commerce with minimum 60% marks and CA/CS/MBA (Finance)/Post-Graduation Degree in Commerce from recognised university/college.

The lower age limit is 21 years and upper age limit is 27 years as on November 1, 2018.

Application Process

Interested and eligible candidates may apply online through NICL website: www.nationalinsuranceindia.nic.co.in. The application fee is Rs. 600 for General and OBC candidates and Rs. 100 for SC/ST/PH candidates. The application fee payment can be made through online mode only.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of an online examination and an interview. The online examination will be objective in nature and will have 200 questions. The duration for the online exam will be 3 hours. Candidates will be shortlisted for interview on the basis of marks scored in the online objective test. The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of overall score in online exam and interview.

