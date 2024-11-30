NICL Assistant 2024 Prelims Exam Successfully Held, Mains Scheduled For December 28

The National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) successfully conducted the Assistant Prelims Exam 2024 on November 30 to shortlist candidates for the upcoming Mains exam. This year, NICL aims to fill 500 Assistant (Class III) vacancies. Candidates who achieve the minimum qualifying marks in the prelims will progress to the next stage. The Phase 2 (Mains) exam is scheduled for December 28. The exam comprised 100 objective-type questions, totaling 100 marks.

Exam Pattern and Syllabus

The NICL Assistant exam includes both Prelims and Mains stages, each with distinct subjects. The Prelims exam consists of English Language, Reasoning Ability, and Quantitative Aptitude, while the Mains exam adds General Awareness and Computer Knowledge to the mix.

Prelims: English (30), Reasoning (35), Quantitative Aptitude (35)

Mains: Reasoning (40), English (40), Numerical Ability (40), General Awareness (40), Computer Knowledge (40)

Total Marks: Prelims: 100, Mains: 200

Negative Marking: One-fourth of a mark will be deducted for each wrong answer in both Prelims and Mains.

Selection Process

The selection process for NICL Assistant 2024 involves three stages:

Preliminary Exam

Mains Exam

Regional Language Test

Candidates who qualify in the Preliminary Exam must meet the required cut-off marks for each stage to progress.

Salary and Benefits

The initial salary for NICL Assistants is approximately Rs 39,000 per month, with additional benefits including housing allowances, group medical insurance, travel expense support, and more. The salary structure follows a defined pay scale, ranging from Rs 22,405 to Rs 62,265 per month, along with annual increments.