National Insurance Company Recruitment 2024: Registration To Begin On October 24, Check Details

The recruitment drive aims to fill 500 positions. The last date to submit the online form is November 11, 2024.
NICL Assistant Recruitment 2024: Examination Schedule
Phase I: November 30
Phase II: December 28
NICL Assistant Recruitment 2024: Educational Qualification
- To qualify, a candidate must have a degree in any discipline from a recognized university
- Candidates must have a certificate proving they passed the qualifying examination as of October 1, 2024
The official notification states: "Knowledge of reading, writing, and speaking the regional language of the state/UT for which a candidate wishes to apply is essential. To assess the candidate's familiarity with the regional language of the state/UT, a Regional Language Test will be conducted before the final selection. Candidates not found proficient in the Regional Language Test will be disqualified."
NICL Assistant Recruitment 2024: Application Fees
- SC/ST/PwBD/EXS: Rs 100 (Intimation charges only)
- All candidates other than SC/ST/PwBD/EXS: Rs 850 (Application fee including intimation charges)
Aspirants are required to make the payment using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/Mobile Wallets.
NICL Assistant Recruitment 2024: Age Criteria
- Candidates must be at least 21 years old and not older than 30 years as of October 1, 2024
- Candidates must have been born no earlier than October 2, 1994, and no later than October 1, 2003