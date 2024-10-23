National Insurance Company Recruitment 2024: Registration To Begin On October 24, Check Details

NICL Assistant Recruitment 2024: National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) is scheduled to start the registration process for Assistant positions tomorrow. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website, nationalinsurance.nic.co.in, once it is open.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 500 positions. The last date to submit the online form is November 11, 2024.

NICL Assistant Recruitment 2024: Examination Schedule

Phase I: November 30

Phase II: December 28

NICL Assistant Recruitment 2024: Educational Qualification

To qualify, a candidate must have a degree in any discipline from a recognized university

Candidates must have a certificate proving they passed the qualifying examination as of October 1, 2024

The official notification states: "Knowledge of reading, writing, and speaking the regional language of the state/UT for which a candidate wishes to apply is essential. To assess the candidate's familiarity with the regional language of the state/UT, a Regional Language Test will be conducted before the final selection. Candidates not found proficient in the Regional Language Test will be disqualified."

NICL Assistant Recruitment 2024: Application Fees

SC/ST/PwBD/EXS: Rs 100 (Intimation charges only)

All candidates other than SC/ST/PwBD/EXS: Rs 850 (Application fee including intimation charges)

Aspirants are required to make the payment using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/Mobile Wallets.

NICL Assistant Recruitment 2024: Age Criteria