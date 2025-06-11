NICL AO Recruitment 2025: Notification Released For 266 Posts, Check Details

NICL AO Recruitment 2025: The National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) has officially announced its recruitment drive for the year 2025, inviting applications for 266 Administrative Officer (AO) positions. The application window will open on June 12, 2025, and remain active until July 3, 2025. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of NICL.

Of the total vacancies, 170 posts are for Generalist Officers, while 96 positions are reserved for Specialists. The specialist roles span multiple disciplines including Finance, Legal, IT, Automobile Engineering, and Medicine (MBBS), making this a diverse and inclusive recruitment process for candidates from various academic backgrounds. This recruitment drive not only offers a stable career in the public sector but also opens doors for career growth in one of India's leading government-owned general insurance companies.



Selection Process

The selection process will consist of three phases: a Preliminary Examination (Phase I), a Main Examination (Phase II), and a Personal Interview followed by document verification. The preliminary exam is tentatively scheduled for July 20, 2025, while the main exam is expected to be held on August 31, 2025. Admit card details will be announced later. Candidates must qualify in each phase to move to the next stage, and the final merit list will be prepared based on the combined performance in the main exam and interview.

Application Fee

Applicants are required to pay a non-refundable application fee during the registration period, which runs from June 12 to July 3, 2025. The fee is Rs 250 for SC, ST, and PwBD candidates, which includes only intimation charges, while all other candidates will need to pay Rs 1000, inclusive of application and intimation charges.

Educational Criteria

To be eligible, candidates applying for Generalist Officer roles must possess a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized university. Those applying for Specialist Officer roles need to have specific qualifications relevant to their field, such as MBBS for Medical Officers, CA for Finance, LLB for Legal, and so on. The detailed eligibility criteria are outlined in the official notification available on the NICL website, and candidates are strongly advised to review it before applying.

Age Criteria

As for the age criteria, applicants must be between 21 and 30 years of age as of May 1, 2025. This means that eligible candidates should have been born no earlier than May 2, 1995, and no later than May 1, 2004.

Salary

Selected candidates will be offered a basic monthly salary of Rs 50,925, which falls under the pay scale of Rs 50925-2500(14)-85925-2710(4)-96765. Including allowances and benefits, the total monthly emoluments are expected to be around Rs 90,000 in metropolitan areas.

In addition to this, NICL provides several perks such as pension under the New Pension Scheme (NPS), gratuity, medical benefits, leave travel subsidy, and group personal accident insurance. Doctors selected for Specialist roles will also be eligible for a Non-Practicing Allowance (NPA) amounting to 25% of their basic pay, subject to prevailing rules.