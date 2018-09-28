NABARD Development Assistant Prelims Exam On September 29, Know Exam Rules

NABARD Development Assistant Exam Date, Pattern, Syllabus, Other Details

NABARD Development Assistant prelims exam will be held tomorrow (September 29, 2018). The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) will conduct the exam as a part of selection process for selecting candidates against 62 available posts. Admit cards for the NABARD development assistant preliminary exam have already been released. Candidates who have not downloaded the admit cards yet, can download it from the official website of NABARD at nabard.org. Candidates who qualify the preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for the main exam.

NABARD will declare the result of the prelims, tentatively, a week after the exam. The Bank will release the list of shortlisted candidates for the main exam, on its official website nabard.org.

The prelims will comprise of questions from English language, reasoning and numerical ability. The question paper will carry a total of 100 questions and 100 marks. Candidates will be allowed 60 minutes to take the test.

NABARD has set sectional pass marks for qualifying the prelims. Candidates must pass each of the sections to qualify the prelims. The passing marks in each test will be decided by NABARD on the basis of the performance of all the candidates appearing in the tests.

However there is no sectional timing. Candidates can attempt any question any time within the given time period for the exam. 'There will be penalty for wrong answers marked by you. For every wrong answer marked by you, 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty,' reads one of the guidelines set by NABARD.

The question paper will be bilingual: Hindi and English (except the test of English language).

