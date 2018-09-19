NABARD Admit Card 2018 For Development Assistant Prelims Released @ Nabard.org, Download Now

NABARD Admit Card 2018 For Development Assistant Prelims Released

NABARD has released the admit card or call letter for the prelims examination for the recruitment of Development Assistant. The NABARD admit card has been released now for the examination which has been scheduled for September 29, 2018. A link has been provided on the official website of NABARD's career section to download the admit card. The admit card link is available on the website, nabard.org. NABARD or National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development had earlier invited applications from graduates for recruitment to 62 posts of Development Assistant.

Online registration for this recruitment was open till September 12, 2018.

NABARD Admit Card 2018: How to download

Follow the steps given here to download your NABARD admit card:

Step One: Go to the website, nabard.org

Step Two: Click on career notices

Step Three: Go to this section "Recruitment of Development Assistant - 2018 - Preliminary Examination on 29th September 2018 - Call Letter"

Step Four: Click on the link "Link for Call Letter Download"

Step Five: On next page, enter your registration details

Step Six: Submit the details and download your admit card

The examination would be conducted on-line i.e. on a computer.

Papers of Preliminary Examination (except the test of English Language) will be set bilingually in Hindi and English.

All the questions will have multiple choices. Out of the five answers to a question only one will be the correct answer. The candidate has to select the correct answer and 'mouse click' that alternative which he/ she feels is correct. The alternative/ option that is clicked on will be treated as the answer to that question. Answer to any question will be considered for final evaluation, only when candidates have submitted the answers by clicking on "Save & Next" or "Mark for Review & Next".

The time for the test is 60 minutes; however the candidate may have to be at the venue for approximately 120 minutes including the time required for attendance marking, submission of Admission Letter with Photocopy of the Photo-ID proof, logging in, etc.

A candidate may attempt any question at any point of time within these 60 minutes.

Click here for more Jobs News