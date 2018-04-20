NABARD Grade A Admit Card For Prelims To Be Released Soon @ Nabard.org, Check Details Here NABARD Grade A prelims exam admit cards will be released soon on the official website of the bank, nabard.org.

NABARD Grade A recruitment process will be held in three phases



will be held in three phases: PhaseI - Preliminary Examination (Objective), Phase II- Main Examination (Descriptive and Objective) and Phase III - Personal Interview.



Preliminary examination is only qualifying in nature and is meant to serve as a screening test.



The candidates who qualify and rank sufficiently high as decided by the bank, will be called for appearing in the Main Examination.



Applicants qualifying in Phase-II Main Examination and securing sufficiently high rank in merit shall be shortlisted for Personal Interview.



The time for the NABARD Grad A recruitment test is 120 minutes; however a candidate may have to be at the venue for approximately 180 minutes including the time required for logging in, collection of the Call Letters, giving of instructions etc.



The tests except English Language will be provided in English and Hindi. A candidate may attempt any question at any point of time within these 120 minutes. All the questions will have multiple choices. Out of the five answers to a question only one will be the correct answer. There will be penalty for wrong answers. For every wrong answer marked by a candidate, 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty.







