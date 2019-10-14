NABARD Development Assistant Exam On October 20, Download Admit Card

NABARD releases admit card for Development Assistant exam.

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) would conduct preliminary exam for Development Assistant post on October 20. NABARD has released the admit cards for the exam.

Download Admit Card

The prelims would comprise questions from English language, reasoning and numerical ability. Candidates would be allowed 1 hour to attempt the questions. The exam would carry a total of 100 marks.

"The candidates must pass in each of the above Objective tests. The passing marks in each test will be decided by NABARD on the basis of the performance of all the candidates appearing in the tests. Candidate may accordingly allocate their time to each test within total time of 60 minutes for all the three tests put together," reads the exam notice.

The question paper will be set bilingually-Hindi and English.

"If the examination is held in more than one session, the scores across various sessions will be equated to adjust for slight differences in difficulty level of different test batteries used across sessions," the exam notice released by NABARD adds.

On the exam day candidates should carry the admission letter with photo affixed thereon and photo ID in original and photocopy. Candidates should also carry a ball point pen to mark their responses in the answer sheet.

