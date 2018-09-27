IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card Released; Exam In October

IBPS PO Admit Card 2018 For Prelims: Know How To Download

IBPS PO prelims admit card has been released online. Candidates who had registered for the exam can download the same from the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS PO prelims will be held on October 13, 14, 20 and 21. The prelims result will be released within November 2018. The pre-exam training call letter for PO/ MT recruitment has already been released. The training will be held from October 1 till October 7, 2018.

Click here to download IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card

Click here to check for IBPS PO information booklet

The preliminary exam will shortlist candidates for the main of IBPS PO recruitment process in which candidates will be selected against 4102 vacancies.

While downloading the IBPS PO admit card, candidates may face server issues. The website may slow down due to multiple logins at the same time. A slow internet connection can also be the reason. Candidates, if are unable to download the admit card now, should retry during off peak hours.

Indian Bank PO 2018 Preliminary Exam Admit Card Released; How To Download

Candidates can download the call letter/ admit card using their registration number or roll number and password or date of birth.

Candidates who qualify the IBPS PO 2018 prelims will be eligible to appear for the main exam which is scheduled to be held in November. Interview will be held in January/ February 2019. Provisional allotment process will be completed in April 2019.

This is one of the biggest banking exams conducted every year, and witnesses huge response from bank job aspirants.

