Maharashtra Freezes Public Sector Recruitment

MPSC Jobs: Maharashtra Freezes Government Jobs' Recruitment

Faced with major disruption of economic activity in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Maharashtra government on Monday announced a slew of measures, including near recruitment freeze, to shore up revenue and meet unavoidable expenditures like staff salaries and to carry out important functions.

Recruitment in all departments, except public health and medical education, has been stopped, a government resolution (GR) issued by the finance department on Monday outlining the measures it has undertaken to prevent its coffers from getting depleted further said.

The government has asked various departments to not propose any new scheme in the ongoing fiscal. The state government will not be spending on any new scheme it had undertaken from the start of fiscal 2020-21, news agency PTI quoted the GR.

Recruitment process in Maharashtra is done by Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) in general and Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) and Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) in department-wise.

Maharashtra has reported more than 14,500 coronavirus cases. Mumbai alone has more than 9,000 cases.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray - who has set an ambitious target of zero cases of coronavirus by the end of this month - on Monday expressed concern over people gathering on the roads in some cities the moment lockdown was relaxed.

"Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has expressed concern over people gathering in some cities the moment there is even a slight relaxation and has asked authorities to take care to ensure lockdown is followed. He has reiterated the need to ensure Maharashtra is entirely a green zone by end of May," a statement from the Chief Minister's office said.

