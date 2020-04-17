No Official Announcement Yet On MPSC Exam Dates

The last update on the exams was released by MPSC on April 7.

There is no official announcement yet by Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) on its exam dates. The Commission notifies all important updates on exams and results on its official website mpsc.gov.in.

MPSC will decide the State Service Exam- the state level civil service exam, and subordinate exam dates later, as per the last update given on April 7.

The last update on the exams was released by MPSC on April 7, where it had notified that the exams have been postponed and new exam dates will be decided later on.

According to the notification that was released on the official website, the news dates for the prelims exam of Maharashtra State Service and Subordinate exam will be released later and the candidates will be intimated about this through SMS. The exams have been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

However, no announcement has been made by MPSC after the lockdown period was extended in the country. Initially the government had announced a single day Janata Curfew followed by 21 day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus. On the 20th day of the lockdown Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to extend the lockdown till May 3. COVID-19 has affected over 13,000 people in the country till date.

Meanwhile the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced on April 16 that if it plans to reschedule the Civil Services prelims exam the same will be notified to candidates. On postponed exams and interviews, the UPSC said it will decide new dates after the lockdown ends on May 3.

