MPPSC State Service Exam 2018 Prelims Answer Key Released

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Candidates can objections till 3 March 2018 at mppsc.nic.in New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the answer keys for State Service Exam 2018. Candidates who had appeared for the exam on 18 February 2018 can now raise objections to the answer keys till 3 March 2018 at mppsc.com, mppsc.nic.in, mponline.gov.in and mppscdemo.in. Candidates shall have to deposit Rs 100 per objection raised. The final answer key will be released after going through the queries raised by candidates.



The selection process for State Services includes preliminary exam, main exam and a personal interview. The section process for Forest Services includes preliminary exam, main exam, physical fitness test, medical test, and a personal interview.



Online registration for the exam began in December 2017.



MPPSC will release the official notification for medical services exam in February 2018. State Engineering Services exam, preliminary phase, will be held on April 2018.



MPPSC State Service Exam 2018, preliminary phase, was held on 18 February in 51 cities across the State. While the first shift of the preliminary exam (general awareness paper) began at 10.00 am, the second shift began at 2.15 pm. The Commission also conducted exam for State Forest Services. Results of the MPPSC prelims exam will be released in March. Qualified candidates will be eligible to appear for the main examination.



