MPPSC Score Card For State Services Prelims Released. Check Here

MPPSC Prelims score card: State Services Prelims exam score card available @ mppsc.nic.in and mppsc.com.

MPPSC Prelims score card: MPPSC score card for the State Services exam (SSE) 2019 has been released. Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) held the exam on January 12, 2020. Along with the State Services exam, the Commission also held the State Forest Services exam on January 12. The score card for the State Forest Services exam has also been released on the official portal. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their score card from the MPPSC official websites; mppsc.nic.in and mppsc.com.

The Commission has also released the OMR sheets of the examination.

MPPSC State Service exam 2019 score card: Download Here

Download MPPSC Prelims score card from the link provided here:

State Service & State Forest Service Preliminary Examination 2019 - Download Score Card & OMR Sheet

The Prelims exams were held in 52 district headquarters in the state.

The MP State Service Prelim exam and State Forest Service Prelim exam were held for two papers. Both the papers were objective in nature and of 2 hours duration.

Paper one was General Knowledge, and paper two was of General Aptitude Test.

There were 100 questions in each paper.

Every question carry 2 marks - each paper was of 200 marks in total. There is no negative marking for wrong answers.

The preliminary test is only qualifying in nature and marks scored in the prelim exam will be used to shortlist candidates for main examination.

The question papers were bilingual; in Hindi and English.

Question paper controversy

The MPPSC had landed in hot water after a question in the exam paper described the indigenous Bhil tribe - one of the largest tribal groups in the country - as "criminal-minded" and "immoral". The question provoked furious responses from both the opposition BJP and some members of the ruling Congress amid calls for action against those responsible.

The MPPSC has termed the incident "unfortunate" and has insisted the question was not included with "malicious intent".

