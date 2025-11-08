Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission 2023 Result Out; Women Secure 13 Of 19 DSP Posts

MPPSC Final Result 2023 Out: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the final results of the State Services Examination 2023, complying with a High Court order within 35 hours. The recruitment process was conducted for 229 posts across various state departments.

This year's result highlights a remarkable performance by women candidates, particularly in the police service. Of the 19 Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) positions, only six were reserved for women, yet they secured 13 posts on merit, marking a historic achievement.

The top 10 merit list includes three women candidates, while all candidates in the top five ranks are men.

The interview round for the State Services Examination 2023 was conducted between July 7 and August 7, 2025. Earlier, the main examination was held from March 11 to March 16, 2024, following the preliminary stage. The main examination results were declared on December 30, 2024, after which the final merit list has now been published.

Top Ranks (As per merit list)

Rank Roll No Name

1 100012 Ankit

2 100022 Neelam Gadge

3 100024 Ankit Singhai

4 100040 Rahul Mandloi

5 100056 Ashvini

6 100077 Priya Agrawal

7 100089 Prashant Bairagi

8 100103 Priya Sengar

9 100116 Swati Singh Baghel

10 100136 Rama Kant Gupta

The Commission has now published the complete selection list.