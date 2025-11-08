Advertisement

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission 2023 Result Out; Women Secure 13 Of 19 DSP Posts

MPPSC Final Result 2023 Out: This year's result highlights a remarkable performance by women candidates, particularly in the police service.

MPPSC Final Result 2023 Out: The main examination results were declared on December 30, 2024.

MPPSC Final Result 2023 Out: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the final results of the State Services Examination 2023, complying with a High Court order within 35 hours. The recruitment process was conducted for 229 posts across various state departments.

This year's result highlights a remarkable performance by women candidates, particularly in the police service. Of the 19 Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) positions, only six were reserved for women, yet they secured 13 posts on merit, marking a historic achievement.

The top 10 merit list includes three women candidates, while all candidates in the top five ranks are men.

The interview round for the State Services Examination 2023 was conducted between July 7 and August 7, 2025. Earlier, the main examination was held from March 11 to March 16, 2024, following the preliminary stage. The main examination results were declared on December 30, 2024, after which the final merit list has now been published.

Top Ranks (As per merit list)

Rank    Roll No    Name    

1    100012    Ankit    
2    100022    Neelam Gadge    
3    100024    Ankit Singhai    
4    100040    Rahul Mandloi    
5    100056    Ashvini    
6    100077    Priya Agrawal    
7    100089    Prashant Bairagi
8    100103    Priya Sengar    
9    100116    Swati Singh Baghel    
10    100136    Rama Kant Gupta    

The Commission has now published the complete selection list.

