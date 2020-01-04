MPPSC Releases Admit Card For State Service Prelim Exam 2019

MPPSC has released admit card for State Service Prelim Exam 2019

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the admit card for the State Services Exam 2019. The exam will be held on January 12, 2020. Along with the State Services exam, the Commission will also hold State Forest Services Exam on January 12.

Candidates who applied for the exam can download their admit card from the MPPSC official website, 'mppsc.nic.in'. The admit card will be available for download till January 11. Candidates are advised to download their admit card before the last date.

MPPSC State Service Exam 2019 Admit Card: Download Here

The MP State Service Prelim exam and State Forest Service Prelim exam will be held for two papers. Both the papers will be objective in nature and will be of 2 hours duration.

Paper one will be General Knowledge, and paper two will be general Aptitude Test. There will be 100 questions in each paper. Every question will carry 2 marks - each paper will be of 200 marks in total. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers.

The preliminary test is only qualifying in nature and marks scored in the prelim exam will be used to shortlist candidates for main examination.

The question papers will be bilingual, questions will be in Hindi and English. In case of discrepancy between the Hindi and English translation of a question, the Hindi version of the question will be final.

