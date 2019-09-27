MHRD Directs NITs To Expedite Faculty Recruitment

Council of NITSER is a governing body for the 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur and the IISERs.

In response to the issue of faculty shortage in National Institutes of Technology (NITs), the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has directed the NITs to expedite the recruitment process.

During the council meeting of the National Institute of Technology, Science Education and Research (NITSER) the Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' issued the directive.

The council meeting of the NITSER was attended by directors and chairpersons of board of governors of NITs and Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Shibpur.

Council of NITSER is a governing body for the 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur and the IISERs. Much akin to its IIT counterpart in its organizational structure, the council meets once in a year.

"During the meeting, shortage of faculty was prominently flagged and all NITs were advised to expedite their recruitment process so that improvement in rankings is affected. "They have been asked to launch the recruitment drive to fill up approximately 2,200 faculty positions by December," a senior HRD Ministry official said.

"The ministry also granted an approval to the tenure track system for faculty recruitment," he said.

The council also decided to accept tuition fee waiver to SC, ST and physically handicapped students enrolled in MTech courses in NITs and IIEST.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.