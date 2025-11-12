Free GATE Exam Coaching At NIT Warangal For Eligible Engineering Students

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal is offering free coaching to students appearing for the GATE exam. Students of NIT Warangal and other engineering colleges in and around Warangal can avail the facility of the free coaching by registering on the official website. The coaching will begin on November 17, 2025 and will continue till January 9, 2026. The duration of the course is 8 weeks. Classes will be held from 5pm to 9 pm.

Candidates who are in the third year of BTech degree or fourth year of BTech degree of all the branches are eligible to apply. Interested students can register and attend the classes.

Attendance of the students in class is mandatory. Admission of any applicant who misses four classes continuously will be cancelled.

The coaching will be conducted by the SC-ST cell of NIT Warangal.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) examinations have been scheduled for February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2026. Each day, two sessions will be held- 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm and students can opt for anyone. The results will be announced by March 19, 2026. GATE scores can be used by candidates for admission for up to three year from the announcement date of results.

Students can apply for admission in institutions supported by Ministry of Education and other government agencies for admission to Masters and Doctoral programs in branches of Engineering/Technology/Science/Architecture/Humanities. The GATE score is accepted by several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) as well.