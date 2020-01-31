MH SET 2020 Application Form Correction Process Begins

MH SET 2020 online form correction process has begun

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has begun the form correction process for Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET) 2020. The form correction process begins today, i.e. on January 31 and concludes on February 6, 2020.

Applicants will have to login to their account on the official website to may corrections, if any.

MH SET 2020 exam will be held on June 28, 2020. The admit cards for the exam will be released 10 days prior to the exam, i.e. on June 18, 2020.

The University, this year onward, will hold the SET exam on the same pattern as UGC NET - there will be two papers in the exam, one of which will be of general teaching and research aptitude, and another will be specific to the subject chosen by the applicant.

The syllabus for each subject will be same as that provided on the UGC NET website, except for Life Science, Chemical Science, Physical Science, Mathematical Science, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean & Planetary Science. In these subjects, the syllabi of paper II and paper III will be from the syllabus of paper II.

The Maharashtra SET is conducted for determining the eligibility of the candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in the Universities and Colleges of Maharashtra and Goa States.

