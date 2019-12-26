Pune University Announces Maharashtra SET 2020 Dates

Pune University, today, announced dates for Maharashtra SET 2020

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has announced the date for State Eligibility Test (SET). The Maharashtra SET is conducted for determining the eligibility of the candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in the Universities and Colleges of Maharashtra and Goa States.

The online application for Maharashtra SET will begin on January 1, 2020 and conclude on January 21.

After the application process is over, applicants will be allowed to make corrections in their application form from January 23 to January 29. For the June 28 exam, the admit card will be released 10 days prior to the exam, that is on June 18, 2020.

In order to be eligible for the exam, the candidates must have a Master's Degree recognized by UGC, in a subject of SET. Candidates in general category must have 55 per cent marks in their master's degree. For reserved categories, the required percentage is 50 per cent.

The candidates from States other than Maharashtra and Goa belonging to reserved categories shall be treated as Open category candidates, as per the rules of the Maharashtra and Goa States.

The examination will be held at 14 exam centres located in Maharashtra and one in Goa.

The exam will be held for two papers and will be an OMR-based test. Paper I will have questions from general teaching and research aptitude topics. There will be 50 questions carrying 2 marks each. The duration for paper I will be one hour.

Paper II will be subject-specific. It will have 100 questions carrying 2 marks each. Time allotted to finish this paper is 2 hours. There will be a break of half an hour between the two papers.

