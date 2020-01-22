Savitribai Phule Pune University Extends Last Date To Apply For MH SET 2020

Savitribai Phule Pune University has extended last date to apply for MH SET 2020

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has extended the last date to apply for Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET) 2020. The application process which was to conclude today, i.e. on January 22, will now end on January 29.

After the application process is over, applicants will be allowed to make corrections in their application forms from January 31 to February 6, 2020.

The University, earlier, also rescheduled the exam. MH SET was earlier scheduled on June 23 but was rescheduled to June 28, 2020. The admit cards for the exam will be released 10 days prior to the exam, i.e. on June 18, 2020.

The University, this year onward, will hold the SET exam on the lines of UGC NET - there will be two papers in the exam, one of which will be of general teaching and research aptitude, and another will be specific to the subject chosen by the applicant.

The syllabus for each subject will be same as that provided on the UGC NET website, except for Life Science, Chemical Science, Physical Science, Mathematical Science, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean & Planetary Science. In these subjects, the syllabi of paper II and paper III will be from the syllabus of paper II.

The Maharashtra SET is conducted for determining the eligibility of the candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in the Universities and Colleges of Maharashtra and Goa States.

