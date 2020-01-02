Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (SET) Date Announced

36th Maharashtra SET for Assistant Professor recruitment will be held on June 28.

The 36th Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (SET) for Assistant Professor recruitment will be held on June 28. The exam will be conducted by the University of Pune, also known as the Savitribai Phule Pune University, which is the state agency for the eligibility test for Assistant Professor. The exam will be held at Mumbai, Pune, Kolhapur, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Nasik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Aurangabad, Nanded, Amravati, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, & Panaji (Goa), centres.

Online registration for the exam has begun and candidates can fill and submit the application till January 21.

Candidates with Master's degree are eligible for this exam.

"Candidates should fill up the online application form and submit it online. Printout of the Online Application form should be retained by the candidate and should not be sent to any co-ordinating Centre or to SET Department, Savitribai Phule Pune University," said the University in the exam notice released on its website.

Candidates have to pay application fee of Rs 800. Candidates belonging to reserved categories have to pay Rs 650 application fee. Candidates have to pay examination fees only by debit/ credit card or through internet banking and keep a copy of the transaction. The university would release the list of candidates who have paid the application fee on its website in the last week of February 2020.

