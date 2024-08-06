Advertisement

Maharashtra SET 2024 Result Out, Check Steps To Download

MH SET 2024 Result: The exam consists of two papers: one on general teaching and research aptitude, and other specific to subject chosen by applicant.

2024-08-06
MH SET 2024 Result: The test was held on April 7.
MH SET 2024 Result: Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has released the Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET) result for 2024. The test was held on April 7. Candidates can check and download their results by visiting the official website, setexam.unipune.ac.in. To access the results, candidates need to enter their Seat Number and name.

MH SET 2024 Result: Steps To Check

  • Go to the official website, setexam.unipune.ac.in
  • Navigate to the "Result of M-SET held on 9th April 2024" on the homepage
  • Select the exam date, "7th April"
  • Enter your login details
  • Check the result and download it
  • Take a printout of the result for future reference

The official website states: "Unlike the NET/UGC-CSIR Combined Test, candidates who qualify the SET are only eligible for selection as Assistant Professors and not for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). As per UGC guidelines, after June 2002, SET-qualified candidates shall be eligible to apply for the post of Assistant Professor only in the universities/colleges belonging to the same state where they have cleared the SET Examination."

The SET exam consists of two papers: one on general teaching and research aptitude, and the other specific to the subject chosen by the applicant.

MH SET 2024 Result: Category-Wise Fees

  • General: Rs 800
  • SC/ST/PWD/Transgender/Orphans/OBC/DT(A)(VJ)/NT(B)/NT(C)/NT(D)/SBC (Non-Creamy Layer only)/EWS (Open): Rs 650

The examination fee must be paid via Debit Card, Credit Card, or Net Banking only. The examination fee is non-refundable once paid.

