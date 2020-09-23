Massive backlog in recruitment, promotions of SCs, STs in NDMC: Parliamentary panel

A massive backlog exists in the direct recruitment and promotion of SCs and STs in various posts at the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), a parliamentary panel has pointed out.

According to a report of the committee on the welfare of SCs and STs on the subject "Reservation for and employment of SC and ST in NDMC", representation of SC/ST employees, who attended the training, seminars, symposia, conferences in foreign countries during the last five years, is not adequate. The committee noted that a massive backlog or shortfall exists in the direct recruitment and promotion of SCs and STs in group A, B, C and D categories of posts," the report, which was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, said.

The panel recommended that the NDMC in conjunction with the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) should devise an effective plan and make sincere efforts to overcome such shortfall, and the backlog should be cleared on priority basis, it said.

"The panel is of the firm opinion that imparting training to SCs and STs not only enable them to acquire skills and aptitude but also help to widen their horizon and provide a momentum to their careers.

Therefore, it is essential that SC/ST employees are regularly nominated for training abroad so that they can excel in their jobs," it added.

