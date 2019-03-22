LIC Assistant Administrative Officer Job Application Process Ends Today

LIC Recruitment 2019 For 590 AAO Posts; Last Day Today

The online application process for Assistant Administrative Officer posts at Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) will end today. Vacancies are available in Generalist, IT, Chartered Accountant, Actuarial and Rajbhasha disciplines. LIC will conduct online exam (preliminary) in May (tentatively May 4, 5). Graduates, in the age group of 21-30 years, are eligible for the post and can apply through the official portal of the LIC.

LIC will select candidates on the basis of two tier online exam and interview. The final merit list, for the posts, will be released after the pre-recruitment medical examination, after which candidates will be offered appointment letter.

LIC will offer pre exam training to candidates belonging to OBC, SC, ST and PwBD candidates. Such candidates, if wish to avail the training, may register their name and other details with the Manager (P&IR), Divisional Office of LIC convenient to them within one week of last date of submission of online application.

Though the essential educational qualification required for the post is graduation, for the Rajbhasha discipline, candidates with Master's Degree in Hindi/Hindi translation with English as one of the subjects at Bachelor's Degree level or Master's Degree in English with Hindi as one of the subjects at Bachelor's degree level or Master's Degree in Sanskrit with English and Hindi as subjects at Bachelor's degree level are eligible to apply.

