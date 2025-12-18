Woman Officer Dies In Fire At LIC Office In Madurai, Another Injured

A fire at a Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) branch in Tamil Nadu's Madurai claimed the life of a woman officer and left another employee injured.

The incident occurred last night at a commercial building where the LIC office is located on the second floor. Smoke was first noticed coming from the office, prompting bystanders, some of whom were at an ATM in the building, to alert others.

The fire spread across the second floor, with thick smoke filling the area and window panes shattering due to the heat.

An administrative officer, identified as Ramu, sustained burn injuries during rescue efforts and is undergoing treatment at a local hospital. Firefighters from the Periyar and Tallakulam stations brought the blaze under control after nearly two hours.

The body of 55-year-old branch manager Kalyani Nambi was discovered near her workstation. She had died from severe burns and was taken to Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital for post-mortem.

A police officer told NDTV that a short circuit in the air conditioner is suspected to have caused the fire. "Another employee is being treated for burn injuries. An investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause," the officer said.

Madurai Corporation Deputy Mayor Nagarajan visited the spot and reviewed the rescue operations. The police have registered a case, and Madurai City South Deputy Commissioner of Police Inigo Divyan inspected the site

Eyewitnesses reported they were unaware that the woman manager was still inside the office during the initial rescue.