LIC India Announces Jobs For Graduates. 590 Assistant Administrative Officer Posts

LIC Recruitment 2019 For 590 AAO Posts, Apply Online

For recruitment to 590 Assistant Administrative Officer posts, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has invited applications. Graduates, in the age group of 21-30 years, are eligible for the post and can apply through the official portal of the LIC at licindia.in. The said recruitment is in Generalist, IT, Chartered Accountant, Actuarial and Rajbhasha disciplines. The last date for submission of application is March 22. LIC will conduct online exam (preliminary) in May (tentatively May 4, 5).

Apply Online

For the Rajbhasha discipline, candidates with Master's Degree in Hindi/Hindi translation with English as one of the subjects at Bachelor's Degree level or Master's Degree in English with Hindi as one of the subjects at Bachelor's degree level or Master's Degree in Sanskrit with English and Hindi as subjects at Bachelor's degree level are eligible to apply.

"All the educational qualifications mentioned should be from a University/Institute/ Board recognized by Govt. of India / approved by the Government Regulatory bodies and the result should have been declared on or before 01.03.2019," reads the job notice.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of two tier online exam and interview. The final merit list will be released after the pre-recruitment medical examination, after which candidates will be offered appointment letter.

LIC will offer pre exam training to candidates belonging to OBC, SC, ST and PwBD candidates. Such candidates, if wish to avail the training, may register their name and other details with the Manager (P&IR), Divisional Office of LIC convenient to them within one week of last date of submission of online application.

