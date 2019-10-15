LIC Assistant Admit Card Soon. Details Here

LIC Assistant admit card will be released on the official website of LIC at licindia.in.

LIC Assistant admit card 2019: Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), country's largest insurer, will release the LIC Assistant admit card soon. According to an update available on the Career section of LIC official website, the LIC Assistant admit card "download facility will be available shortly". The LIC Assistant Prelim exam has been scheduled for October 30 and October 31, according to an official statement. The official statement which announced the rescheduling of prelims exam has also said the LIC Assistant admit card will be released in due course of time. The admit cards will be released on the official website of LIC at 'licindia.in'.

Through this recruitment drive, LIC will select candidates for filling up more than 8,000 vacancies in Assistant post.

"Call letter download facility will be available shortly," says a notice hosted at the official website.

"It has been decided to reschedule the dates for Preliminary Examination for all the Divisions. Now the Preliminary Examination for the Divisions will be held on 30th & 31st of October 2019. All other conditions and clauses of the recruitment process will remain unchanged," the statement said.

"Candidates may please take a note of it. Date/ Shift/ Venue of examination for individual candidate will

be provided in the call letter which would be made available for downloading from our website in due course of time," the statement added.

The preliminary exam will be held online. The exam would comprise questions related to English/ Hindi language, numerical ability and reasoning ability. The exam would have 100 questions in total and candidates would be allowed 1 hour to attempt the test. There will be separate timing for each section.

On the exam day candidates have to carry the admit card with a photograph properly affixed and a photo ID proof in original. Candidates have to submit the admit card and the photocopy of the ID proof to the invigilator. E-Aadhaar card and ration card are not valid ID proofs.

Candidates who have registered for the exam should keep a copy of the application form. Candidates who are called for the final selection will have to submit the duly signed system generated printout of the application along with other documents. The facility to download the application form will be open till October 22.

After getting selected for appointment, candidates will be on probation for a period of six months from the date of appointment. The probation period can be extended up to one year.

