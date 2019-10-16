LIC Assistant exam admit card released on the official website

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Assistant exam admit card is now available for download on the official website. LIC Assistant admit card was scheduled to release on October 15 but after the prelim exam date was postponed, the corporation had notified that admit card will be released at a later date. To download LIC Assistant exam admit card applicants would need their registration number or roll number, and password or date of birth.

The last date to download the LIC assistant prelim exam admit card is October 31, 2019. The prelim exam will be held on October 30, and 31.

LIC Assistant prelim Admit Card Direct Link

The preliminary exam will be held online. The exam would comprise questions related to English/ Hindi language, numerical ability and reasoning ability. The exam would have 100 questions in total and candidates would be allowed 1 hour to attempt the test. There will be separate timing for each section.

On the exam day candidates have to carry the admit card with a photograph properly affixed and a photo ID proof in original. Candidates have to submit the admit card and the photocopy of the ID proof to the invigilator. E-Aadhaar card and ration card are not valid ID proofs.

Candidates who have opted for Patna division have to opt for Patna 1 or Patna 2 division. The link for opting for Patna 1 or Patna 2 division along with call letter will be made available subsequently.

