LIC ADO Main Result 2019 Announced. Check Here

LIC ADO result 2019: The main exam result is available at licindia.in.

LIC ADO result 2019: Life Insurance Corpration or LIC, the largest insurer in the country, has released the recruitment exam results for Apprentice Development Officers (ADO) 2018-2019 on the official website. The LIC ADO results for the main exams held in August and September this year are available at licindia.in. LIC has now released the list of candidates who have been selected for the interview, for which the date is yet to be announced. The LIC ADO result has been released for all zones in various categories; Open Market, LIC Employees and LIC Agents.

Selection of Apprentice Development Officer from agents and employee category will be done through main exam, only.

The career section of the insurer had released the LIC ADO results for the prelims exam in July.

LIC ADO result 2019: Check here

Candidates who had appeared for the exams held on Augut 11 and September 22 may check their results from following links:

CENTRAL ZONE NORTHERN ZONE OPEN MARKET RESULT OPEN MARKET RESULT LIC EMPLOYEES RESULT LIC EMPLOYEES RESULT LIC AGENTS RESULT LIC AGENTS RESULT WESTERN ZONE EASTERN ZONE OPEN MARKET RESULT OPEN MARKET RESULT LIC EMPLOYEES RESULT LIC EMPLOYEES RESULT LIC AGENTS RESULT LIC AGENTS RESULT SOUTHERN ZONE NORTH CENTRAL ZONE OPEN MARKET RESULT OPEN MARKET RESULT LIC EMPLOYEES RESULT LIC EMPLOYEES RESULT LIC AGENTS RESULT LIC AGENTS RESULT SOUTH CENTRAL ZONE EAST CENTRAL ZONE OPEN MARKET RESULT OPEN MARKET RESULT LIC EMPLOYEES RESULT LIC EMPLOYEES RESULT LIC AGENTS RESULT LIC AGENTS RESULT

The LIC ADO main exam assessed the reasoning ability, numerical ability, general knowledge, current affairs and knowledge in English language.

The exam comprised questions from insurance and financial marketing awareness with special emphasis on knowledge of life insurance and financial sector.

The exam had 150 questions and candidates were given 120 minutes to complete the exam.

