LIC Apprentice Development Officer (ADO) Main Exam In August

LIC ADO main exam will be held on August 11. Candidates can apply online at the website of LIC India.

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will conduct the main exam for Apprentice Development Officer (ADO) recruitment on August 11. The result of the preliminary exam held on July 6 is available online. The results of the exam held on July 13 is yet to be declared. For selection to LIC ADO post, candidates have to qualify the two tier online test followed by interview and pre-recruitment medical exam. The marks obtained in the main exam will be considered for shortlisting candidates for the interview. The interview would carry maximum marks of 37.

LIC ADO Prelims Result (for exam held on July 6)

The main exam would assess the reasoning ability, numerical ability, general knowledge, current affairs and knowledge in English language. The exam would also comprise questions from insurance and financial marketing awareness with special emphasis on knowledge of life insurance and financial sector.

The exam would have 150 questions and candidates will be 120 minutes to complete the exam.

Selection of Apprentice Development Officer from agents & employee category will be done through main exam, only.

