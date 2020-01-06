Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) Result Declared

KTET result has been declared.

Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) result has been declared. The KTET result is available on the official website of the exam conducting body Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan. The exam was held on November 16 and November 24. KTET is an eligibility exam for teachers at lower primary, upper primary and high school level in Kerala.

KTET Result

The result has been released category or paper wise. The KTET was held in four papers.

The last edition of KTET was held in February and the result was declared in March.

'A candidate who scores 60% or more in the K-TET examination will be considered 'KTET passed' or 'K-TET qualified'. This will be the qualifying marks for all categories. There shall be no negative marks for the test. There is no age limit prescribed for candidates appearing for K-TET,' reads the exam notice.

