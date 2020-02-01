KPSC Assistant Notification For 1,112 Posts Released. Details Here

KPSC Assistant recruitment: KPSC Assistant notification is available @ kpsc.kar.nic.in.

KPSC Assistant recruitment 2020: Karnataka Public Service Commission or KPSC, state level recruitment agency for government jobs, has released two notifications for a total of 1,112 Assistant or First Division Assistant (FDA) posts in two offices. The KPSC Assistant recruitment, which is being organised for the Resident Parent Cadre (RPC) and Hyderabad Karnataka (HK) cadres, will start from February 6. The KPSC Assistant notification and other details are hosted at kpsc.kar.nic.in, the official portal of the Commission.

The Commission has notified 975 vacancies for RPC and 137 notifications for HK.

The recruitment examination will be held in May this year.

KPSC Assistant recruitment 2020: Important dates

Application process begins: February 6, 2020

Application process ends: March 6, 2020

Last date for payment of fee: March 7, 2020

Examinations: May, 2020

KPSC Assistant recruitment 2020: How to apply

Follow the steps given here to apply for KPSC Assistant recruitment 2020:

Step 1: Create your profile on the official website of KPSC (or update your profile with the latest information)

Step 2: Submit your application for KPSC Assistant recruitment

Step 3: Pay the fees

KPSC Assistant recruitment 2020: Syllabus

Here's the syllabus for the competitive examination Paper-2 and Paper-3 for recruitment to the posts of Assistant/ First Division Assistants in Karnataka State Civil Services:

The examination will consist of two written papers, namely,

Paper-2: General English or General Kannada and

Paper-3: General Knowledge

The maximum marks for each paper will be 100. The questions in both the papers will be "Objective Multiple Choice Type".

The duration for each paper will be 1 and half hours.

The paper on General English or General Kannada will normally conform to the minimum standard expected of a student who has passed the Bachelor's Degree Examination of a University.

It is intended to test candidate's knowledge of English/Kannada grammar, vocabulary, spelling, synonyms, antonyms, his power to understand and comprehend English/Kannada language and his ability to discriminate between correct and incorrect usage, etc.

The candidates may select either the paper on General English or the paper on General Kannada.

The paper on General Knowledge will normally conform to the minimum standard relating to General Knowledge, expected of a student who has passed Bachelor's Degree Examination of a University and will cover questions on the Constitution of India, Indian History and Culture, General and Economic Geography of India, Current Events, every day science and such matters of every day observation as may be expected of an educated person.

