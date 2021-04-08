Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) Notifies Jobs, Check Details

KPSC notifies jobs in various departments.

The Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has notified jobs in various departments. The deadline for submission of completely filled online application forms is May 5. For those notifications which were released on March 15, the deadline for submission of application forms is April 21.

Vacancy Details

The Commission has notified the jobs separately. Candidates have to click on the relevant post to check the details.

Each job notification has details about the department, scale of pay, vacancy, age limit criteria, educational qualification criteria and experience certificate format.

Candidates who have Aadhaar card should add Aadhaar card as ID Proof in their profile.

"Candidates must register as per "One Time Registration" system with the official Website of Kerala Public Service Commission 'www.keralapsc.gov.in' before applying for the post," the KPSC has said.

Regarding photographs, the Commission has said, "The Photograph uploaded should be the one taken after 31.12.2011. Name of the candidate and the date of taking photograph should be printed legibly at the bottom portion of the photograph. The photograph once uploaded meeting all requirements shall be valid for 10 years from the date of uploading.

If a written test is held for any post, the admit card for it will be released 15 days before the exam date.

