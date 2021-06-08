Kerala: High School Social Science Teacher Recruitment Process Begins For 14 Districts

KPSC recruitment 2021 for high school teachers begins.

Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to high school social science teacher in Malayalam medium. The vacancy number has not been announced by the Commission. The deadline for submission of completely filled application forms is July 7.

Job Details

"Candidates should submit the application for this post to the concerned District office and should note the name of the District in the relevant column of the online application," the Commission has said.

The recruitment is being held for 14 districts-Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasargod.

Regarding the educational qualification the Commission has said, "A Degree in the concerned subject and B.Ed/BT in the concerned subject both conferred or recognized by the Universities in Kerala and candidate must have passed the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (K-TET) for this post conducted by the Government of Kerala." However, candidates who have qualified CTET or NET or SET or M.Phil or Ph.D in the respective subjects and M.Ed in any subject are exempted from acquiring TET.

Candidates must be between 18-40 years of age. Other backward communities and SC/ST candidates are eligible for usual age relaxation, the Commission has said.

