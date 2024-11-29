Karnataka Public Service Commission Invites Applications For 750 Vacancies

KPSC Land Surveyor jobs: The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released a notification for the recruitment of 750 Land Surveyor positions. The vacancies include 560 posts for the Residual Parent Cadre (RPC) and 190 posts for the Hyderabad Karnataka (HK) region.

Key Dates And Application Process

The online application process began on November 25, 2024, and will remain open until December 9, 2024. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website, kpsc.kar.nic.in.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the Land Surveyor position, candidates must:

Be between 18 and 35 years old (age relaxation applies for reserved categories).

Hold a diploma or degree in civil engineering approved by AICTE or an equivalent authority.

Possess certification in land surveying or related technical skills from a Karnataka government-recognised institution.

Successfully pass the Kannada Language Test.

Application Fee

The application fee varies by category:

General: Rs 600

OBC: Rs 300

Ex-Military/Physically Handicapped: Rs 50

SC/ST/Category-1: Exempted

KPSC Land Surveyor Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply

Go to the official website, kpsc.kar.nic.in.

Select the Land Surveyor recruitment link.

Complete the registration process to receive a unique registration number.

Log in using your registration number and password.

Fill in the application form carefully and upload the required documents.

Submit the form and note down the generated application number.

Download and print the application form for future use.

Candidates are advised to ensure they meet the eligibility criteria before applying. Visit the official KPSC website for more