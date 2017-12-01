KPSC Recruitment 2017: 1058 First And Second Division Assistant Vacancies In Karnataka; Last Date December 12 Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has invited application from eligible candidates for recruitment of First Division Assistant and Second Division Assistant.

KPSC Recruitment 2017: 1058 First And Second Division Assistant Vacancies New Delhi: Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has invited application from eligible candidates for recruitment of First Division Assistant and Second Division Assistant. Earlier the application process was due to be conducted in September but the dates were postponed and application process started on November 27, 2017. The last date, now, to complete online application form is December 12, 2017. While there are 507 vacancies for First Division Assistant and 551 Second Division Assistant, making the total number of vacancies 1,058.



Eligibility Criteria for KPSC First and Second Division Assistants



Candidate must have a Bachelor's Degree in any stream and have computer knowledge with one-year certificate course of Computers from an institution recognised by the Government of Karnataka.



The lower age limit is 18 years and upper age limit is 35 years. SC/ST candidates will have 5 years relaxation in upper age limit. Candidates in 2A/2B/3A/3B category will be allowed 3 years relaxation on the upper age limit.



Application Process



Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through KPSC website - http://www.kpsc.kar.nic.in/. The last date for application is December 12.



General Candidates have to pay Rs. 300 and 2A/2B/3A/3B Category Candidates have to pay Rs. 150 through e-Payment from Post Office. There's no application fee for SC/St candidates. The last date to submit application fee is December 13, 2017.



Selection Process



Candidates would be selected through a three-step screening process which includes a Preliminary Test, Main Exam and Personality Test.



