Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) To Fill 1,623 Vacancies

KPSC has invited applications for filling a total of 1,623 vacancies in various deparments.

Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has invited applications for filling a total of 1,623 vacancies in public works and other departments. Application forms for the recruitment is available online at the official website of the Commission. Candidates have to fill and submit the forms available online within the deadline.

Apply Online

Vacancy Details

Physician Grade-II: 110 posts

Assistant Engineer (Grade-I) (Civil): 660 posts

Junior Engineer (Civil): 330 posts

Drafting Assistant in the Department of Parliamentary Affairs of Karnataka Government Secretariat: 3 posts

Labour Inspector in Labour Department: 26 posts

Accountant (Urban Local Bodies) in the Directorate of Municipal Administration: 21 posts

Statistical Inspector in the Directorate of Economics and Statistics: 17 posts

Account Assistant in the Department of Karnataka State Audit and Accounts; 72 posts

Auditors of Co-operative Societies in co-operative Audit Department: 20 posts

First Grade Revenue Inspector (Urban Local Bodies) in the Directorate of Municipal Administration: 66 posts

Marketing Supervisor in Agricultural Marketing Department: 6 posts

Enumerator in the Department of Industries and Commerce: 6 posts

Hostel Superintendents in the Directorate of Karnataka Scheduled Tribes Welfare: 3 posts

Hostel Superintendent (Men) in the Backward Classes Welfare Department: 4 posts

Hostel Superintendent (Women) in the Backward Classes Welfare Department: 8 posts

Warden (Boys/ Girls) in Department of Social Welfare: 140 posts

Junior Account Assistant in the Department of Karnataka State Audit and Accounts: 24 posts

Bill Collector (Urban Local Bodies) in the Directorate of Municipal Administration: 10 posts

Enumerator -cum- Data Entry Operator in the Directorate of Economics and Statistics: 45 posts

Tide watcher in the Department of Karnataka Ports and Inland Water Transport: 1 post

Library Assistant in Karnataka Government Secretariat Library: 1 post

House Father/ House Mother in the Department of Women and Child Development: 50 posts

Click here for more Jobs News