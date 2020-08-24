Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) To Fill 1,623 Vacancies

New Delhi:
Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has invited applications for filling a total of 1,623 vacancies in public works and other departments. Application forms for the recruitment is available online at the official website of the Commission. Candidates have to fill and submit the forms available online within the deadline.
Vacancy Details
- Physician Grade-II: 110 posts
- Assistant Engineer (Grade-I) (Civil): 660 posts
- Junior Engineer (Civil): 330 posts
- Drafting Assistant in the Department of Parliamentary Affairs of Karnataka Government Secretariat: 3 posts
- Labour Inspector in Labour Department: 26 posts
- Accountant (Urban Local Bodies) in the Directorate of Municipal Administration: 21 posts
- Statistical Inspector in the Directorate of Economics and Statistics: 17 posts
- Account Assistant in the Department of Karnataka State Audit and Accounts; 72 posts
- Auditors of Co-operative Societies in co-operative Audit Department: 20 posts
- First Grade Revenue Inspector (Urban Local Bodies) in the Directorate of Municipal Administration: 66 posts
- Marketing Supervisor in Agricultural Marketing Department: 6 posts
- Enumerator in the Department of Industries and Commerce: 6 posts
- Hostel Superintendents in the Directorate of Karnataka Scheduled Tribes Welfare: 3 posts
- Hostel Superintendent (Men) in the Backward Classes Welfare Department: 4 posts
- Hostel Superintendent (Women) in the Backward Classes Welfare Department: 8 posts
- Warden (Boys/ Girls) in Department of Social Welfare: 140 posts
- Junior Account Assistant in the Department of Karnataka State Audit and Accounts: 24 posts
- Bill Collector (Urban Local Bodies) in the Directorate of Municipal Administration: 10 posts
- Enumerator -cum- Data Entry Operator in the Directorate of Economics and Statistics: 45 posts
- Tide watcher in the Department of Karnataka Ports and Inland Water Transport: 1 post
- Library Assistant in Karnataka Government Secretariat Library: 1 post
- House Father/ House Mother in the Department of Women and Child Development: 50 posts
Click here for more Jobs News