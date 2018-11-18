Kerala PSC Releases University Assistant Notification, Apply Till December 19

The existing rank list of University Assistant in Kerala universities will get expired in 2019.

Kerala Public Service Commission or Kerala PSC has invited applications from qualified candidates for appointment in the University Assistant posts in various Universities in Kerala. Before applying for the University Assistant posts, candidates should register as per One Time Registration through the official website of Kerala PSC, thulasi.psc.kerala.gov.in. Candidates who have already registered with this Kerala PSS website can apply for University Assistant post through their existing profile. Kerala PSC has not announced the number of vacancies yet for this recruitment. The applications for this post will be accepted till December 19, 2018.

According to reports, the existing rank list for both University Assistant and Computer Assistants in universities will get expired in 2019.

"The Ranked list of selected candidates published by the Commission in response to this notification shall remain in force for a minimum period of one year provided that the said list will continue to be in force till the publication of a new list after the expiry of the minimum period of one year or till the expiry of three years whichever is earlier," the notification said.

Candidates will be advised from the said list against the vacancy noted above and that may be reported to the Commission in writing during the period of the currency of the list.

The Commission said in its University Assistant notification that only candidates born between 02/01/1982 and 01/01/2000 (both dates included) are eligible to apply for this post with usual relaxation to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Communities.

3% of the total vacancies reported shall be reserved for eligible Differently Abled candidates (Candidates with Locomotor Disability/Cerebral Palsy, Low Vision, Hearing Impairment).

The candidates selected to the post shall be on probation for a period of two years on duty within a continuous period of three years during which the candidates selected shall pass Secretariat Manual and Accounts test the notification said.

