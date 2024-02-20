Banaras Hindu University Hiring Research Assistants, Check Details

Banaras Hindu University has invited applications for the post of Research Assistant (RA) in the BHU Institute of Eminence for the project titled Urban Growth, Peri-Urban Land Use Dynamics and Integrated Planning: A Geospatial Study of Agra City, Uttar Pradesh.

Candidates having a Post Graduation in Geography or allied disciplines with 55 per cent marks are eligible for the post. The maximum age limit for applying to the post is 28 years.

Besides this, candidates having knowledge to handle Geospatial and Remote Sensing Data, GIS software and Socio- Economic Survey Analysis experience will be preferred for the role. The candidates must have working knowledge of Computer and good command on English language.

Preference will be given to candidates having field work experience and skills for handling Geospatial data and Geospatial analysis.

The post is entitled for a pay of Rs 24,82 per month.

Candidates will be hired for an initial period of six months which may be extended further as per project's requirement.

Application for the jobs can be submitted on plain paper mentioning details about name, permanent and correspondence address, names of father and mother, telephone number and email address and Aadhaar number. Details of educational careers along with self-attested copies of all marksheet and certificates, recent passport size photographs should also be sent to the institute.

The deadline to submit the applications is March 9, 2024.