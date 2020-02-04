Over 5,000 Teaching Posts In KVs To Be Filled This Year: HRD Minister

A total of 1,227 KVs function in the country teaching 13,15,157 students.

5,206 teaching posts are expected to be filled in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVS) this year. The information was given by Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' in the Lok Sabha. Of the total number of vacancies 779 and 387 vacancies are earmarked for SCs and STs, respectively, the minister also said.

The HRD Minister was replying to questions asked by Subhash Ramrao Bhamre, Amol Ramsing Kolhe, Shriniwas Patil, Kuldeep Rai Sharma, DNV Senthilkumar S, Sunil Dattatray Tatkare and Supriya Sule.

Giving data on the number of vacancies in teaching posts in Kendriya Vidyalayas, Mr Pokhriyal said as on November 15, there are 5949 vacancies as against 48236 sanctioned posts.

To the question on what remedial step the government is taking to not affect the teaching standard in schools due to shortage of staff, Mr Pokhriyal replied, teachers are also engaged on contractual basis for temporary duration by KVS to ensure that the teaching-learning process is not hampered.

"Directions have also been issued to autonomous organizations including KVS from time to time, for reviewing their vacancies and for taking prompt action for filling up of vacant posts in the Vidyalayas," he added.

A total of 1,227 KVs function in the country teaching 13,15,157 students with 45,477 supporting staff including faculty members.

