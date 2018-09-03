Job Opportunities At National Green Tribunal; No Experience Required

Job Opportunities At National Green Tribunal; Graduates Eligible

For 12 contractual posts, the National Green Tribunal has sought applications from eligible candidates. Applications have been invited for recruitment to Private Secretary, Stenographer and Senior Accountant posts. Graduates with no experience are eligible to apply. Candidates with B.Com and three years of work experience can apply for Senior Accountant post; the experience should involve cash, account and budget work in a Government office or public sector undertaking or autonomous body or statutory body. Details of the recruitment is available at the official website of National Green Tribunal at greentribunal.gov.in.

For other posts, candidates with Bachelor's degree and dictation writing speed of 100 words per minute in English are eligible to apply. The place of assignment will be National Green Tribunal, Principal Bench, New Delhi.

Candidates shall have to apply in the application format available on the website. Bio-data with the particulars in the enclosed format along with relevant documents should be sent to 'Registrar General, National Green Tribunal, Principal Bench, Faridkot House, Copernicus Marg, New Delhi-110001'.

The last date to apply is September 10, 2018.

Clerk Jobs At DPS-Department Of Atomic Energy

Advertisement

UPPCL Assistant Review Officer Exam Details Out

MPSC Recruitment 2018: Apply For 939 Tax Assistant, Clerk Vacancies; Last Date September 11

18218 Vacancies Notified By Haryana SSC For 10th Pass Candidates

Click here for more Jobs News