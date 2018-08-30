UPPCL Assistant Review Officer Exam Details Out

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has declared the exam details for Assistant Review Officer exam. UPPCL will conduct the exam on 13 and 15 September, 2018. Admit cards for the exam will be released on 1 September, 2018 from 12 noon onwards. Candidates who have registered for the exam, can download the admit card 1 September onwards from the official website uppcl.org. To download the UPPCL JE admit card and for other posts as well, candidates shall have to go to the official website and enter their login ID and date of birth. The Corporation had notified about the recruitment in 2017. UPPCL will not send the admit card by post. Candidates shall have to download it online from the website.

On August 12, UPPCL had released the admit cards for JE, Office Assistant and Stenographer recruitment exam. Mock test link was also enabled for the exam, few days later. Candidates had appeared for the exam on 27 and 28 August, 2018. For the convenience of candidates, UPPCL had also opened 15 help centres. In February, the Corporation had conducted the exam and had released the answer keys as well. However later, the exam was cancelled.

In February 2018, UPPCL had notified recruitment to 2842 vacant posts of Accounts Officer, Assistant Account and Technician.

