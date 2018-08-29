MPSC Recruitment 2018: Apply For 939 Tax Assistant, Clerk Vacancies; Last Date September 11

MPSC Recruitment 2018: Apply For 939 Tax Assistant, Clerk Vacancies

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released a recruitment notification for 939 posts of Tax Assistant and clerk-typist (Marathi). Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply for the vacancies till September 11, 2018. The selection of candidates for the posts will be on the basis of their performance in a written examination.

There are 478 vacancies for Tax Assistant and 392 vacancies for Clerk-cum-typist post.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have passed Graduation Degree or equivalent from a recognised college/institute and should have typing speed of 30 w.p.m. in English/Marathi.

The lower age limit for Tax Assistant Post is 18 years and upper age limit is 38 years.

The lower age limit for clerk-cum-typist post is 19 years and upper age limit is 38 years.

Application Process

Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply online through MPSC website - https://mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in/ till September 11, 2018.

General candidates have to pay Rs. 524 and SC/ST/OBC candidates have to pay Rs. 324 through E-Challan or online mode using Net-banking/Credit or Debit Card.

