Supreme Court Pauses Rs 746 Crore Fine On Rajasthan Over Waste Management

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed a hefty penalty of Rs 746 crore levied by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on the Rajasthan government over non-compliance with waste management regulations.

A division bench, comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and KV Vishwanathan, heard the matter.

Additional Advocate General Shiv Mangal Sharma informed that the NGT had not only directed payment of ₹113.10 crore within a month but also issued show cause notices for prosecution against the Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary/Additional Chief Secretary of Urban Development. He argued before the Supreme Court that the penalty was arbitrary and ignores significant compliance made by the state.

The decision, Mr Sharma argued, caused widespread concern in the state government, which was working seriously to ensure compliance with environmental regulations. He also informed the court that the state has invested Rs 4712.98 crore in liquid waste management and Rs 2872.07 crore in solid waste management since 2018.

The bench acknowledged the efforts of Rajasthan and said that such a huge financial penalty and the possibility of criminal prosecution may hamper the environmental protection efforts of the state.

The fine was imposed on September 17 last year. The NGT had highlighted the state's gross negligence in handling environmental concerns related to untreated waste, adding that it poses serious risks to public health and ecological balance. The tribunal found that the state generates approximately 6,523 tons of solid waste daily, yet only 63.19 per cent of this waste is properly processed.

During proceedings held over the violation of Municipal Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, the environmental body highlighted critical deficiencies in waste management practices across Rajasthan.