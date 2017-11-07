Job Opportunities At IACS Jadavpur, Kolkata

B. Lib. with seven years of experience and capable of handling a computerized library

Master's Degree with seven years of experience or Bachelor's degree with twelve years of experience

HS with diploma in Mechanical/Electrical/ Instrumentation Engineering with seven years of experience in Workshop or laboratory having some specialized technical knowledge

B.Sc. with 7 (seven) years experience or HS with diploma in Engineering with 4 (four) years experience, or B.Sc. with editorial experience

Bachelor's degree with five years experience, having good knowledge of English and computer applications and office administration

Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science (IACS), Jadavpur, Kolkata has invited application from eligible candidates for recruitment to various non faculty posts. Vacancies are available for Assistant Librarian, Assistant Registrar, Technical Superintendent, Technical Assistant 'B', Assistant and Assistant (Office). Candidates shall have to submit their application to the Acting Registrar, Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science, Jadavpur, Kolkata 700032 via email. Details of the recruitment can be found at the official website iacs.res.in. The last date for submission of application is 17 November 2017.Candidates with the following eligibility criteria can apply for the posts: