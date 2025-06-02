Noida Restaurant Owner Ditches Zomato, Slams It For 'Zero Payout' In Viral Post

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A Noida restaurant owner criticised Zomato for zero payouts and fees. He announced plans to remove his restaurant from the delivery platform. The owner shared transaction screenshots to support his claims against Zomato.

A Noida restaurant owner has slammed Zomato after the food delivery app offered zero payouts, charged arbitrary amounts and placed ads without consent. In a strongly worded post on X (formerly Twitter), the owner criticised the platform for its not-so-user-friendly practices, adding that he was pulling his restaurant from any listing on the app, whilst tagging CEO Deepinder Goyal.

The user named Manish, who runs a restaurant called Saffroma in Noida Sector-26, specialising in biryani, kebab and mughlai, posted screenshots of the transactions to plead his case. The owner also called out Zomato's customer service as the point of contact (POC) ghosted him and his concerns

"Dear @zomato @deepigoyal I'm finally pulling my restaurant off your platform. Congrats! Your mystery service charges, surprise ad placements (without consent), and a POC who ghosts like it's a talent show-truly inspiring. Small outlets deserve better. Quality > commissions," he wrote.

"Is this how u support small businesses Mr @deepigoyal? 5 months into this business and I'm very clear about one thing...my case is just tip of the iceberg. There are countless stories of closed/failed businesses who relied solely on online platforms for orders."

Zomato replied to his post and offered to provide a solution. "Hi Manish, that's not what we hoped for! Please DM us your restaurant ID, and our team will be reaching out to you," the company wrote.

Social media reacts

Mr Manish's plight resonated with other users who also shared their negative experience with Zomato and other food delivery apps.

"Even I am facing issues whereas I have seen big brands payouts with 0 charges for growth and ads I don't know how there deal works with Zomato maybe they pay separately," said one user while another added: "This makes no sense. What is that "investment in growth charges" they are deducting so much money under? You're basically giving stuff away for free at this point."

A third commented: "It was bound to happen. Zomato and Swiggy steal from both consumers and restaurants. Have been on the both sides."

(NDTV has reached out to Zomato for a comment.)