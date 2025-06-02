Video: Colorado Terror Suspect Confronted By Public After Fire Bomb Attack

The FBI has identified Mohamed Sabry Soliman as a suspect behind a "targeted terror attack" in Colorado, which left many people with burn injuries.

In one of the videos that have gone viral, shirtless Soliman can be seen holding bottles filled with liquid in his hands after attacking people at the Boulder rally seeking the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza. The 45-year-old can be heard shouting, "End Zionists!" "Free Palestine!" and "They are killers!".

The video also showed him confronting some men after the attack.

Pro-Hamas supporters should be categorized as domestic terrorists!! pic.twitter.com/cNLWq42Swm — Jammles (@jammles9) June 1, 2025

Mohammad Soliman just lit a bunch of elderly Jews on fire in Colorado while shouting "Free Palestine"



Police: "Too early for a motive" pic.twitter.com/qElnrTTzwS — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 1, 2025

Solimon was later handcuffed by a policeman and taken into custody.

A witness told the news agency Reuters that she saw four women lying or sitting on the ground with burns on their legs.

One of them appeared to have been badly burned on most of her body and had been wrapped in a flag by someone, she said.

Officials said that at least six people were injured in the attack that took place at a popular pedestrian mall in Boulder, where demonstrators with a volunteer group 'Run For Their Lives' had gathered to remember the Israeli hostages who remain in Gaza.

The White House said President Donald Trump has been briefed on the incident.

FBI Director Kash Patel called it a "targeted terror attack," while Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said it appeared to be "a hate crime given the group that was targeted."

Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn said he did not believe anyone else was involved.

"We're fairly confident we have the lone suspect in custody," he said.

The attack comes days after a Chicago man shot dead two Israeli embassy employees -- Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim -- in Washington. The man, identified as Elias Rodriguz, yelled "I did it for Palestine, I did it for Gaza" after the shooting. He was later arrested.

The war in Gaza began when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking 250 hostages.

Israel's military campaign has killed over 54,000 people in Hamas-run Gaza, mostly women and children, and displaced nearly 2 million people.