JKPSC Postpones Civil Services, Civil Judge Exams; Check New Dates Here

JKPSC Civil Services, Civil Judge Prelims Exam 2018 Dates Postponed

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has in a notification postponed various exams including the preliminary examinations scheduled for the JKPSC Civil Services (also known as J&K Combined Competitive preliminary examination) and Preliminary Examination for the post of Civil Judge (Junior Division)/ Munsiffs. According a notification released by JKPSC, it has postponed exams scheduled for the month of September 2018.

JKPSC Prelims Exam 2018: New Dates

The following examinations scheduled during the month of September 2018 are re-scheduled:

J&K Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination which was scheduled for September 2 now will be conducted on September 16.

Written Tests for the posts of Lecturer (10+2) Bio-Chemistry, Lecturer (10+2) Music, Medical Officer Ayurvedic, Medical Officer Homeopathy, Medical Officer Unani and Causality Medical Officer/ Lady Medical Officer have been scheduled for September 15 and 16 now will be held on September 30.

Preliminary Examination for the post of Civil Judge (Junior Division)/ Munsiffs scheduled for September 16 now will be held on October 28.

Otherwise known as KAS, the J & K Combined Services Competitive Examination will be conducted in two stage comprising of preliminary and main exam for selecting candidates for Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service, J&K Police Service and J&K Accounts Service.

JKPSC had earlier made the facility for the candidates to download the admit card for KAS from the official website of the Commission at jkpsc.nic.in.

